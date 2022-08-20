Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools
Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday.
CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
The implementation of this rule last year was surrounded by contention and critique from parents of students, according to an email sent to parents.
Three mid-Missouri locations offer Novavax vaccine for unvaccinated individuals
It's been over a month since the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and it is now available in mid-Missouri.
So far, it is only available in three places according to the vaccine locator: Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG), Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), and MU Health Care.
Department of Social Services warns of EBT phishing scheme
The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning residents about a new phishing scheme.
In a press release, DSS says the new scheme attempts to steal login credentials for their EBT card.
DSS says FIS Global, Missouri’s EBT card vendor, has also warned of emails being sent to users, impersonating FIS using Zix Secure Messaging and using free sites to mimic a FIS client login page to steal their login credentials.
Lincoln University welcomes new students to campus
Lincoln University welcomed new students to campus Friday, as classes are set to begin Monday. Residence halls open for returning students on Saturday.
Lincoln's welcome week team includes rural agents who help with recruitment and getting new students familiar with the university. Deonna West is a graduate student and one of Lincoln's rural agents. She said Lincoln's new recruitment efforts are bringing in more students.
Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury
A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial.
Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still take place in Boone County. His defense attorney, Brent Haden, asked the court for a change of venue, but Judge Jeff Harris determined Thursday the request would be for jury selection only, according to online court records.