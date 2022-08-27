Friday Night Fever Week 1 Scores & Highlights
If you missed any Friday Night Fever, we have you covered! You can find all the information about scores, highlights, and featured games on the High School Sports section on KOMU.com
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football player
Torrance Evans, a Central Methodist University football player, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official.
Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, is charged with the first-degree murder of Evans. According to a probable cause statement, Taylor told officers there was an argument between him and Evans and that he had shot Evans twice.
CMU canceled classes Friday to give students time to grieve and has counselors available for any student.
Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics, Dr. Joe Parisi, said the football team's game will go on as scheduled on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Grand View University.
'Come and Eat': Goldie's Bagels offers free food with donation system
As part of its "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat," initiative, Goldie's has given out free meals since its opening in 2020 for those unable to pay. If a customer cannot pay, Goldie's staff charge the meal to its "neighbor account," which other customers pay off by donating to.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a lot of people who are struggling," Williams said. "I just thought it was so lovely that if someone needs a meal, they can just go in there."
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff Office's patrol vehicle
No injuries were reported after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into the back of a Boone County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said Rebecca Acton, 33, of Centralia, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near Pinnacles Road around 10 p.m.
Mexico looks to take next step with a conference title on their minds
Mexico star running back Anthony "Ant" Shivers and stud linebacker Morgan Grubb were key parts of an impressive Mexico team last season.
Now, as Shivers and Grubb start their senior year, coach Steve Haag is ready for these leaders to improve.
"Expectations. This team has a lot of expectations on it to try and get to back to where we were last year and hopefully exceed what we did last year," Haag said.
New Missouri public safety legislation to go into effect Sunday
New Missouri laws enacted by the Missouri General Assembly related to crime and public safety will go into effect Aug. 28.