Marine from Missouri killed in airport attack in Kabul
A 20-year-old Missouri man was killed in the deadly bombing in Afghanistan Thursday morning.
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was among the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
Many Missouri politicians, including Governor Mike Parson, offered their condolences to Schmitz's family.
Missouri Task Force 1 to deploy ahead of Hurricane Ida
Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, departed the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Friday afternoon for Louisiana.
The team is responding ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon as a possible Category 3 storm.
"We've got a lot of really dedicated people that are really good at what they do and they're very eager to get out the door," Cheryl Gladney, one of the task force planning managers, said.
Mid-Missouri agency prepares for refugee resettlement
With the unrest in Afghanistan, a resettlement agency in Columbia is preparing for refugees.
"The time is definitely now," Samantha Moog, the director of refugee services for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, said.
Moog said she anticipates Afghan refugees to possibly resettle in mid-Missouri as soon as September.
Columbia murder suspect released on bond
A Columbia man facing charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery was released on bond Friday.
Jeffrey McWilliams, the former co-owner of the McLanks restaurant, bailed out of Boone County Jail after Judge Josh Devine set his bond at $50,000.
McWilliams will have GPS monitoring during his home detention, according to online records.
First week of Friday Night Fever
High school football games are back in mid-Missouri and so is Friday Night Fever.
KOMU 8 covered over 15 high school games and the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week was Mexico vs. Centralia.
