Columbia police shoot suicidal subject who reportedly shot at officers
An adult male who police say was suicidal died Friday afternoon after he was shot by officers.
Columbia Assistant Police Chief Lance Bolinger said officers were called to The Landing at CoMo apartment complex on Campusview Drive for a report of a suicidal subject.
When officers arrived, police say the man was armed and started firing shots into the air. Then the man started directing gunfire toward officers, Bolinger said.
Cat missing after Columbia structure fire causes $150,000 in damage
A residential structure fire Thursday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Fire crews were called to the 3100 block of Crawford Drive around 10:26 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported smoke in the home, Columbia fire spokesperson Jeffrey Heidenreich said.
A large fire was located in the garage area and had extended into the main part of the home. It was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes but stayed on scene for over two hours, according to Heidenreich.
Suspect in 2020 Douglass Park fatal shooting reaches agreement with prosecutor
A Columbia man charged in a August 2020 fatal shooting struck an undisclosed agreement with prosecutors on Friday.
Rickey Murry, 51, appeared remotely from the Boone County Jail for a pre-trial hearing Friday morning.
Murry is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the Aug. 25, 2020, shooting death of Corey Jordan, 51.
Coyote Hill to use ARPA funds for expanded equine-assisted therapy space
Coyote Hill announced Friday it plans to expand its Equine-Assisted Therapy Program, thanks to the more than $123,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it received from Boone County.
Coyote Hill plans to build an improved therapy space, which will offer several therapy methods for children in foster care and adoptive families, in addition to its already-established Equine Riding Program.
Coyote Hill's Equine Therapy Program is offered to all at-risk youth in mid-Missouri, with an emphasis on serving children in foster and adoptive families.