Missouri Task Force 1 battles tough conditions in Maui wildfire recovery efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF 1) provided an update Friday on its wildfire recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii. MO-TF 1 sent two members last week and four additional members this week to the island, along with four search canines.
The Boone County Fire Protection District says its MO-TF1 members have worked in physically challenging conditions in Maui, but they are still in "good spirits."
Two other MO-TF 1 members were deployed as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Incident Support Team. The two members are serving as a resource unit leader and operations section chief for FEMA's overhead management team.
Columbia Public School Board signs off on SRO contract
The ongoing School Resource Officer contract was approved at the Columbia School Board's meeting Monday, where amendments to the contracts were discussed, and public opinion was heard. It received final approval Friday during an executive session.
The district signed the SRO contract Friday and sent it off to the Columbia City Council for discussion, voting and approval. It will take two council meetings before the renewed contract is finalized, which would be early September, according to Porter.
School Resource Officers will still be at the schools until the official contract is renewed.
Columbia City Council considers acquisition of historic McKinney Building
Columbia City Council will vote at its meeting on Monday about whether to purchase the historic McKinney Building in downtown Columbia.
The lot, located at 411 E. Broadway, was originally purchased by a Black bricklayer named Frank McKinney and has a long history of being an important local meeting place, particularly for Columbia's Black community.
The price tag for the building sits at $1.7 million. The city of Columbia has not commented on what the plans would be for the building should the vote pass at the council meeting on Monday.
Four arrested in Sedalia human trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday as a result of a human trafficking investigation by the Sedalia Police Department and state and federal officials.
Donald Reece, 62, of Sedalia; James Deer, 39, of Columbia; Tim Sinn, 44, of Versailles; and Keith Haslag, 51, of Sedalia, were arrested on charges of patronizing prostitution, according to a news release from the department.
Charges were not filed as of Friday afternoon, and details of the arrest weren't immediately available.
Campus Lodge residents kept waiting for hours on move-in day
Campus Lodge residents were subjected with long lines and brutal wait times during their move-in day on Friday, August 18.
As parents, students and family members waited to move into their residences, the Lodge's main office was locked with a 'closed' sign in the window.
According to both residents and employees, problems began weeks ago. Employees said that a mix-up of keys and residents was what essentially caused an hours-long gridlock during move-in.
The situation intensified once a Campus Lodge employee said some residents had to go home and try again tomorrow. While there has been no official response from Campus Lodge, residents said they were offered hotel rooms to thin out the crowd.