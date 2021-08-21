CPS faces $6 million in revenue loss, citing recent court ruling
Recent court ruling Blankenship v. Franklin County decided that the way taxes were being calculated is unconstitutional. According to Columbia Public Schools, the ruling will lead to a $6 million loss in revenue.
Despite this, CPS Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur says the district will not be impacted by the cuts this year thanks to built-up fund balances. The biggest immediate impact, rather, will be felt by property owners.
The largest problem for the school district will be long term finances according to McArthur. The district can either go to taxpayers for votes to raise their tax levy or it could request a waiver of the Proposition C rollback requirement to address the issue.
Continued interest brings back Mizzou Academy homeschool program for second straight year
Started in 2020 in response to COVID-19, the Mizzou Academy homeschool program will be brought back for a second year due to continued community interest. The program is organized by MU's College of Education and Human Development and is utilized by both local public schools and international private schools.
This new form of homeschool is not an independent online program. Homeschool families, rather, are responsible for teaching, evaluation and activities to supplement learning. Mizzou Academy provides booklets, worksheets and access to one semester of all grade level materials for five months.
"It's the homeschool educators who bring the program to life," Mizzou Academy Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver said. "Education at Mizzou Academy has always been educator based."
The program is limited to 60 spots: 30 seats for grades K-2 and 30 seats for grades 3-5. You can enroll by filling out this form, and prices and more information can be found on the program's website.
New shared work spaces on Business Loop 70 with hopes to revitalize the area
New shared work spaces have opened on Business Loop 70 as part of directors and contractors' initiative to revitalize the area. As an entrance to the city of Columbia, part of this effort of economic recovery and revitalization in the area means focusing on local businesses.
"What we do have in Columbia is this hidden economy of makers. We have people that are roasting coffee, they're making furniture, they're cooking wonderful food," Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop, said. "Our thought is, 'How do we lift up and encourage all these local makers in a way that helps them and help our street?'"
Along with its promotion of artisans, The Loop wants to make the area more walkable by adding sidewalks and bike loops. The Loop's five year plan aims to boost the economy by bringing more businesses, beautifying the area and bringing more of the local community together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri for Alternatives for the Death Penalty rally for Ernest Johnson
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) organized a rally outside the Boone County Courthouse for Ernest Lee Johnson which took place Friday afternoon. The gathering featured guest speakers from MU and MADP, with MADP clarifying that the rally was against the death penalty itself rather than Johnson's conviction.
Johnson was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and has been on death row since 1994. MADP said Johnson should not be sentenced to the death penalty due to his preexisting health condition of epilepsy. In 2016, Johnson appealed his pending execution saying that the lethal injection would cause him "excruciating seizures" and asked for a firing squad as an alternate execution.
According to MU neuropsychologist Dr. Laura Shopp, Johnson qualifies "under any reasonable definition of intellectual disability" and continued to say he should not be executed.
The Supreme Court denied his request in May 2021 since Missouri's chosen execution method is lethal injection and firing squads are not authorized. Johnson's execution is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Former Missouri National Guardsman indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military
Former Missouri National Guardsman Brandon Schulte, along with Illinois men Jody and Gary Stambaugh were charged Thursday by a federal grand jury in East St. Louis, Illinois. They were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly conspiring to steal and sell military gear, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois.
The charge alleges the two Illinois men, who co-owned scrap metal company Stambaugh Enterprises, were directed to mutilate and destroy all military property. The Stambaughs did remove the property, however they did not carry out the process of destruction for every item. The property was instead transported to their place of business in Mascoutah for conversion to personal use or sale according to a news release. Schulte had been giving the men military uniforms and other unauthorized military property although he allegedly understood they were only authorized to receive scrap metal.
The three men are due for federal court on Sept. 1, 2021, in East St. Louis, Illinois. If convicted, Schulte could face up to 10 years in prison while the Stambaughs face up to 35 years each.
Missouri DHSS and DESE announce pooled testing in K-12 classrooms this fall
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced its partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. ("Ginkgo") on August 20. Starting Monday, August 23, Concentric will enroll and onboard schools interested in the program which will continue throughout the school year.
The pooled classroom testing combines anterior nasal swab samples from each consenting individual and runs them as a single test. The program will include molecular pooled testing in addition to individual molecular testing for follow-ups.
Support for the program is entirely from the federal American Rescue Plan funds through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These funds allocated $10 billion to states and territories for school testing, with Missouri receiving approximately $185 million to keep track of and prevent COVID-19 in schools.
To learn more about Missouri's pooled testing program, you may join online webinars or visit the DHSS K-12 screening testing webpage.