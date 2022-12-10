Missouri Men's Basketball hosts first Border Showdown since 2012
The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic.
Beyond all the fanfare, the match against the defending national champions will be the biggest test yet for the Tigers this season. Missouri is the highest-scoring team in Division 1, and is one of only ten undefeated teams left in the nation, but has faced doubt for its relatively weak schedule.
Missouri and Kansas battle in fundraising competition benefitting Salvation Army
The Missouri-Kansas rivalry is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend, as the communities surrounding both campuses engage in a fundraising competition for the Salvation Army.
The competition returns after both groups raised $18,000 combined for the Columbia and Lawrence, Kansas communities.
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night, according to police. He died at the scene.
On Friday, friends of Estrada spoke to KOMU 8 about his story of recently becoming homeless and how this incident was such a tragic situation.
Howard County building destroyed in fire
A Howard County building was destroyed Friday afternoon after a fire in the 300 block of Highway 40.
According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin speculated the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
Columbia art gallery celebrates local artists with holiday show
The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit, while it is still open.
Mary Ellen Lohmann, the gallery's director of communications, said the goal of this exhibit was to not only showcase different art forms but to offer art that people could give as a gift for the holidays to spread joy.