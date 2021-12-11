Missouri health departments drop COVID mitigation efforts after AG letter
Local public health agencies are navigating plans for COVID-19 protocols after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter demanding they drop any mitigation measures.
Some county health departments like Laclede are ceasing all COVID-19 related work, such as case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine orders and public announcements of current cases and deaths.
Other health departments like Audrain, Cole, Cooper and Boone will continue to provide education and guidance to those who seek it, but none of these counties have active orders or mandates in place.
Columbia bars add additional security measures following recent violence downtown
After the recent violence that downtown Columbia has seen in the past weeks, some bars are taking steps to ensure safer conditions for their patrons.
One of these bars is Social Room, located on Eighth Street. The bar has made a handful of changes to its security measures that help ensure the safety of the people who are visiting.
Michael Schnur, an MU student, said he was there the first night that they made the changes.
"I remember going to the bar and they had additional security and a metal detector," Schnur said.
Social Room made the changes in order to help their staff and visitors feel more welcome and safe. Owner Jesse Garcia said they're focused on making the experience the best it can be for patrons.
Construction completed on Columbia Regional Airport runway extension
Construction is officially completed on Columbia Regional Airport's runway extension.
The length of the runway has gone from 6,500 to 7,400 feet, allowing for larger aircrafts to use the runways.
It will also provide a longer distance to land and take off during inclement weather and alleviate concerns about weight restrictions during extreme heat.
"The runway extension will reduce the chance of delayed or canceled flights during winter weather events," Mike Parks, COU manager, said in a news release.
Lights on the runway were also replaced with energy efficient LED lights. According to COU, the light replacement alone will save approximately 75% in runway energy costs.
AAA, MoDOT and MSHP remind drivers about Move Over Law
With the holiday season approaching, AAA, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol held a press conference Friday to remind drivers about the state's Move Over law.
Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to change lanes, if it's safe to do so, when driving toward any stationary vehicle displaying lighted red, blue, amber or white lights.
These vehicles include:
- Law enforcement vehicles
- Any other emergency vehicles
- MoDOT vehicles
- Tow trucks or any road side assistance vehicles
If drivers can't change lanes safely, they must slow down when passing these vehicles.
Bipartisan infrastructure bill could increase trade school enrollment
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden visited Kansas City to promote the, "Building a Better America" bipartisan infrastructure law.
The $1 trillion law is focused on industries such as transportation, broadband internet and other infrastructure production.
The President said Wednesday the new infrastructure law will create 95% of jobs that don't require college education, which could help increase enrollment numbers at Missouri's trade schools.
Missouri State Technical College, or "State Tech," offers two-year programs in a variety of trades such as health sciences, computer programming, networking, automotive repair and broadband technologies.
New Callaway County Justice Center will provide more room for court
Callaway County leaders met yesterday morning for a beam signing ceremony for the new Callaway County Justice Center. Each leader signed a beam that will be apart of the new center.
The new justice center is located in Fulton and will house offices, courtrooms, a jury assembly room and a vehicle sally port.
The new building is located south of the current Callaway County Historic Courthouse that was built in 1938, according to Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann.