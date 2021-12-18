Mid-Missouri schools respond to nationwide TikTok school violence challenge
Schools across mid-Missouri have been alerted about a viral TikTok challenge for individuals to call in bomb threats and school shooting threats across the United States.
TikTok videos talking about the threat of school violence on Friday, Dec. 17 were vague and unspecific to any particular location. There is no evidence that a threat is specific to mid-Missouri.
Yesterday morning, the social media company said it had "exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing."
"What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe," a tweet said.
Gasconade County schools close Friday due to alleged threats
Multiple school districts across mid-Missouri took precautions yesterday after TikTok videos of people warning of anonymous bomb threats that targeted schools went viral.
TikTok said Friday it has not found any videos directly promoting bomb threats in schools but did find videos discussing the rumor and warning others to stay safe.
Districts in mid-Missouri heightened security measures for the day, but one district decided to close school entirely.
Omicron variant detected in Buchanan and Jackson County wastewater samples
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state has discovered the omicron variant in two wastewater samples.
One sample was collected on Dec. 8 from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility in Buchanan County, and another on Dec. 7 from the Little Blue Valley Sewer District in Jackson County, according to a news release from DHSS.
In each case, 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands had the mutations associated with omicron in the water systems. This doesn't directly estimate the percentage of positive human cases caused by the omicron variant in the area, according to a news release. It simply suggests that the omicron variant is likely present among the population in these sewer shed areas.
Capitol Regional Medical Center experiencing system-wide outage
Capital Region Medical Center is experiencing a system-wide network outage that is impacting their phone and computer systems.
It started around 8 a.m. yesterday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the hospital is working on pinpointing the issue and reaching a solution in a timely manner.
Capital Region asking for patience as it works toward finding a way to troubleshoot their system.
Habitat for Humanity welcomes first family to new Columbia neighborhood
Habitat for Humanity welcomed Keneshia Buchanan and her son Kendred to their new home yesterday.
"It feels surreal," Buchanan said.
Her home marks the first of 143 planned houses that will make up the subdivision off of Brown Station Road in Columbia. Habitat for Humanity, along with the help of Shelter Insurance, made the home a reality for Buchanan and her family.
"I lived in an apartment for 7 years, and now I'll finally be in my own house," Buchanan said.
Columbia psychologist helps Boone County teachers deal with increased stress
Teachers are experiencing more stress this year, according to the findings of a Missouri State Teachers Association survey of nearly 2,900 educators.
A Columbia psychologist is trying to help educators in Boone County with free support services that focus on stress management and nervous system regulation.
Of the teachers who took the survey, 83% said they frequently or almost always feel stressed while at work, and 62% of teachers said this fall semester is more stressful than last year's entire school year.
Chris Lawrence, founder and director of HeartSpace Clinic in Columbia, started offering free therapy for anyone in the education field or any medical professional.