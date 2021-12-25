Services for Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney to be held next week
Services for fallen Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney will be held next Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release.
Gladney was killed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer struck his SUV on Interstate 70 while he was responding to a prior crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A visitation will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
Local restaurants work together to serve first responders
For the fourth year in a row, Como Smoke and Fire donated over 600 meals to members of the community during their "Ribs for Responders" event.
Volunteers planned to donate over 600 meals to first responders and frontline workers at fire stations, hospitals and police stations throughout Boone County Friday.
"We were delivered the wrong ribs and we were wondering what could we do with these," Christy Hawkins, owner of Como Smoke and Fire, said. "My husband then said 'Let's go deliver them to some firefighters.'"
Missouri farming is facing an age crisis
Across the United States, the average age of farmers continues to trend upward. In Missouri, the numbers align with what the rest of the country is averaging.
According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture nationwide census showed that there has been a continued increase in the age of farmers, as it hit 59.4 years old. Missouri farmers are very close to the national average, averaging at 59.3 years of age.
The study also showed more than 96% of Missouri farms are family-owned.
Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows
The highly contagious coronavirus omicron variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows.
The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.