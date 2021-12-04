Suspect flees after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in fiery crash on Rangeline
A suspect has not been located after a pursuit and multi-vehicle crash on Rangeline Thursday night.
Boone County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a stolen Ford Explorer, but the suspect immediately sped northbound on Rangeline around 10:45 p.m.
According to deputies, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Blue Ridge Road and Rangeline, then struck a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect then struck a second vehicle after it spun into oncoming southbound traffic. The driver was not injured.
Missouri announces first case of COVID-19 caused by omicron variant
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant yesterday.
The sample presumed positive for the omicron variant originated from a St. Louis City resident who had recent domestic travel history, according to a news release.
Results are currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC.
One week ago, the World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern due to identified concerning types of mutations.
"I urge Missourians to seek information on the omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director, said in a news release Friday.
MU community responds to vaccine mandate deadline
The University of Missouri community had an opportunity to get vaccinated on campus yesterday, 46 days before a mandate takes effect.
MU's Incident Command team sent an email Thursday with an update on the vaccine mandate that applies to all campus employees, including faculty, staff and students with on-campus jobs.
According to the email, workers have until Jan. 18, 2022, or the first day of the spring semester to give proof of vaccination or request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
One student worker on campus said she thinks the mandate will be good for the spring semester.
Survey shows an alarming number of Missouri teachers have considered leaving the profession
A survey coordinated by the Missouri State Teachers Association shows 80% of the nearly 2,900 Missouri teachers surveyed have thought about leaving the profession.
An MSTA spokesperson said the findings are concerning.
"What we're finding is the stress level was much higher than it's ever been before," MSTA Director of Communication, Todd Fuller said.
According to the survey, 26% of the respondents said they contemplate leaving the profession very often, 25% said often and 29% said they think about quitting sometimes.
The survey found 62% of teachers said this school year (2021-22) is more stressful than last year.
Christmas market sales support the renovation of the historic Fulton Train Depot
The proceeds from the Fulton Christmas Market will go toward the restoration of the historic Fulton Train Depot, which has been closed to the public for almost 40 years.
The Fulton Rail Depot, designed by a Fulton architect M. Fred Bell, was constructed in 1911.
"It is a historic building in Fulton and we would like to preserve our history here," Bryce Gordon, a Fulton resident said.
The building is now in need of some repairs.
"It needs a bit of touch-up here," Gordon said. "It originally had a slate roof, but the building is pretty much in tact the way it was designed."