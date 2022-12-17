Demand for heating system maintenance starts to increase as temperatures drop
For the first time in 15 years, Accurate Heating and Cooling said it had to put a hold on taking new customers to "just try and take care of the clients it already has."
Tammy Poulsen, office manager at Accurate Heating and Cooling, said she was unsure what has caused the increase, but the company is not taking new customers until January. The company has experienced an increase volume in repair need.
Poulsen says if your system is getting older, drastic change in temperature will challenge it even further.
East Walnut Street partially reopened as repairs on Guitar Building continue
The Guitar Building, located at 34 N. Eighth Street, suffered from a partial collapse of a parapet wall Wednesday morning, according to the city.
Now, all tenants have been allowed to reoccupy the building. Room 38, a restaurant located on the building's ground floor, is open for business.
Walnut Street's westbound lane and parking on its north side are now open, but the eastbound lane and parking will remain closed until Dec. 20 when repairs are expected to be complete.
Missouri gas prices drop for the fifth consecutive week
The average gas price in Missouri currently stands at $2.76 per gallon for regular, unleaded fuel, according to AAA. This is 12 cents less than last week and 19 cents less than this time last year.
This is a decline of around 10 cents or more each week.
Prices are the lowest they have been in Missouri since June 2021.
Forecast: A Cold and Breezy Saturday
The Weekend
On Saturday we will struggle to hit 32 degrees for the high. Clouds will stick around, hindering any warmup. A few flurries are possible as well, along with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will stay in the middle 10s, making for a chilly start to the weekend.
Next Week: Winter is here
Winter officially begins on Wednesday, and the temperatures for the week ahead have gotten the message loud and clear. Cold days with high temperatures below 20 degrees and single digit overnight lows begin Thursday. Flurries are also a possibility on Thursday, but with how cold we are getting, moisture might be hard to come by.