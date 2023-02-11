Columbia Chiefs fans head to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans are making their way to Arizona in hopes of watching their team win its second Super Bowl in four years.
“I think without a doubt the 12th man is showing up,” Chiefs fan Matt McGee said. “We’re going to be there.”
McGee and his wife Heather are two fans who have made the trip to the desert for this weekend’s big game.
Jefferson City transit committee addresses driver shortage, combined routes
Within one week, JEFFTRAN lost three of its drivers, prompting immediate route changes. The Jefferson City Public Transit Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss ways to combat the shortage.
Currently there are nine staff vacancies. That includes four full-time drivers, with another on medical leave for potentially three months. Two part-time positions are vacant, as well as one service worker and one administrative position.
That puts the current staff at 22 members, but it is usually a 31 member staff. Gerry Stegeman, the interim director of JEFFTRAN, explained that some of the drivers left for better pay at other companies.
MU researchers design new device patch for long-term health monitoring
MU researchers working at NextGen Precision Health Institute released the patch for the new health device, made of soft, breathable and stretchable material, that will be used specifically for long-term health monitoring.
Dr. Zheng Yan and a group of researchers at NextGen Precision Health Institute developed the device that uses ultra soft, "skin-like" material. It is worn on the body and can be worn during the day to monitor a patient's health.
Capitol dome to shine red and gold in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Missouri State Capitol Dome will shine bright with red and gold lights in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII appearance.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri's team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend," Gov. Mike Parson said after he ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and gold from Friday to Sunday.
The Chiefs won against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 5 during their fifth straight American Football Conference Championship game appearance.
Custom Kelce tees hot off the press in high demand for Red Friday
Red Friday is a tradition celebrated all across Chiefs Kingdom. Feb. 10 marks the biggest Red Friday of the season as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. One custom t-shirt shop in downtown Columbia is supporting this Red Friday with some custom phrases of its own.
573 Tees is making shirts with custom phrases from Chiefs players. However, these aren't just any phrases. These are quotes from Chiefs unanimous all-pro tight end Travis Kelce.