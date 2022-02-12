Missouri House approves plan for $15 minimum wage for only some state employees
The Missouri House approved a plan to set a $15 minimum wage for only some state workers on Thursday, while others will have a $12 an hour baseline.
Members voted 114-11 for the supplemental budget bill that now awaits a hearing in the Senate.
The rest of state government would be paid at or above the $12 an hour minimum wage set to take effect next year. Employees would receive their respective minimum wage or a 5.5% cost of living adjustment, whichever is greater.
Wabash warming center to open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights
The city of Columbia will open the temporary overnight warming center at the Wasbash Bus Station on the nights of Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13.
The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Prosecutor: no charges will be filed against reporter who found vulnerabilities in state website
The Cole County prosecuting attorney said Friday he will not file charges against the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who found vulnerabilities in a state website.
Prosecuting attorney Locke Thompson issued a statement Friday which said there was an argument to be made that there was a violation of law.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch learned of Thompson's statement Friday night, and publisher Ian Caso said they are pleased Thompson did not file charges.
Thompson said the investigation is closed and there will be no further comments made from his office.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Morning temperatures will start in the 10s, but it will feel like the single digits due to breezy winds out of the northwest.
Afternoon temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 20s with wind chills holding in the 10s.
Sunday will feature a passing piece of energy that will produce a few extra clouds in the morning and the potential for a few flurries over northeast Missouri. No accumulation is expected.