Lincoln University honors long-time agriculture member with posthumous plaque
Just over a year after his death, Felix Wulff is now memorialized at George Washington Carver Farm forever.
Wulff spent 35 years contributing toward Lincoln University's agriculture department. He worked as the manager of Carver farm, as well as teaching as an assistant professor at the university.
Southern Boone County Fire Protection District to request $391,000 in ARPA funds
The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District plans to request $391,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Boone County this spring.
Southern Boone County Fire Protection District deputy chief Colin Wright spoke at tonight's Boone County Commission Community Information and Listening Sessions meeting at the Southern Boone School District headquarters, highlighting the need to adjust to rising costs for fire trucks previously ordered in 2020.