Columbia Police respond to incident with barricaded person
The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded person in a home in Columbia Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on Moss Street and wrapped up after one person was taken into custody, according to police.
Wabash Bus Station to open as temporary overnight warming center Friday & Saturday
The Wabash Bus Station will open as a temporary overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The city of Columbia said it will open a warming center at the station due to the National Weather Service forecasting overnight low temperatures below 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
The city also announced that Wabash Bus Station will be open during daytime hours as a warming center Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. as part of the city's network of warming centers.
During extremely cold weather conditions, warming centers across Columbia are open to the public during normal business hours. These warming centers are:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Transformational Housing to open new home in Jefferson City for low-income individuals
A newly renovated home in Jefferson City will provide opportunities for low-income individuals to get back on their feet.
Nonprofit Transformational Housing is opening its first home on Cherry Street on Saturday at an open house from 1 to 4 p.m.
The historic 1900s home was completely remodeled with updated cabinets, new windows and a redesign to include five apartments within the structure.
The home will house individuals at below market-level prices. Those who live at the home will be required to enroll in programs to help them get out of poverty.
'Cops on Top' supports Missouri Special Olympics
Officers from multiple Jefferson City agencies camped out on the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel all day Thursday and all Friday morning to raise money for the Missouri Special Olympics.
The annual event, coined "Cops on Top," raises awareness and funding for the Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
Officers also want to raise awareness for the Special Olympics' Polar Plunge events at the Lake of the Ozarks on Feb. 26 and in Columbia on March 12.
Those who wish to donate can do so here.
First Alert Weather Forecast
On Saturday morning, a weak cold front will move in and bring some slightly cooler temperatures. We will start the day with wind chills in the lower 10s and temperatures in the upper 10s. Watch for black ice in locations where the snow has melted.
Highs will only reach the middle 30s for the afternoon. Sunshine will remain plentiful and snow/ice will continue the melting process.
The melt will reach near completion on Sunday with sunshine continuing and a strong warm front surging temperatures from the 20s on Saturday evening into the 30s by sunrise Sunday to around 60º Sunday afternoon.