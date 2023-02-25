Race Matters, Friends calls on city leaders to address CPD shooting after Target 8 investigation
Race Matters, Friends, a Columbia nonprofit that works toward racial equity, is calling on city leaders to address Target 8's recent investigation into a 2021 police shooting.
Target 8 reported Thursday night that two Columbia police officers violated the department's body camera policy during a November 2021 shooting outside of Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia.
Neighbors express concern after south Columbia shooting
Residents of a south Columbia neighborhood are concerned after a shooting involving a juvenile Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Betty Jean Way around 8:49 p.m.
Neighbors claim that there have been multiple incidents at this location. According to the Columbia Police Department dispatch log records, police have responded to the block several times over the last year for various issues.
Survey finds majority of Columbia residents are in favor of roll carts
The city of Columbia held a survey on its Be Heard CoMo website over the last month where participants could express their thoughts on a possible switch to roll carts for trash collection.
The Residential Curbside Collection Survey collected 892 responses between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10.
More than two-thirds of respondents said they would be open to change from bags to bins, at 69%. Twenty-five percent said no and 6% said maybe.
Mid-Missourians advocate for peace on one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Multiple peace groups in Columbia held a demonstration Friday calling for an end to the war. Around 20 people gathered outside Columbia City Hall, holding signs and advocating for peace.
The peace demonstration in Columbia is just one of thousands across the country and the world calling for Russia to stop its war on Ukraine. Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and Veterans for Peace, Charlie Atkins Chapter were all in attendance.