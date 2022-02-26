Local non-profits suggest mid-Missourians to keep updated and be careful when donating
Since Russia's assault on Ukraine began Thursday, a mid-Missouri non-profit organization is keeping its eyes on the latest information.
CCCNMO receives Ukrainian refugees yearly. CCCNMO received at least 29 refugees from Ukraine in the past ten years who have primarily settled in Sedalia, MO. One Ukrainian family came this week, and one will come next week.
While CCCNMO does and can receive donations, it is currently not helping on the ground in Ukraine. CCCNMO offers a list of reputable organizations for donation.
Global food security a growing risk during Russian invasion of Ukraine
The National Corn Growers Association, headquartered in Missouri, released a podcast on Friday discussing the intersection of food and national security.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has jeopardized the livelihood of Ukrainian farmers, who are a leading exporter for wheat and corn.
Around 16% of the world's corn supply is produced by Ukraine, according to the Missouri Corn Growers Association. That corn feeds people, livestock and can produce energy.
CDC to relax mask-wearing recommendations
The CDC announced plans to relax mask-wearing guidelines. The new approach involves a new tool called COVID-19 Community Levels, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.
People living in countries at the "low" level will be advised that they do not need to wear a mask indoors. Those in counties under the "medium" level will be asked to talk to their doctor about masking indoors. People living in counties at the "high" level will be advised that they should wear mask indoors.
According to the information released by the CDC, more than 70% of the U.S. population is in a location with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.
Man fleeing from police accidentally shoots himself, hits elderly couple
A man fleeing from police crashed into the car of an elderly couple and accidentally shot himself on Brown Station and Blue Ridge Road.
Columbia Police Department said officers stopped Timothy Ellis for a traffic stop, but he sped off and hit an elderly couple.
Officers did not pursue Ellis after he fled, according to CPD.
The car accident shut down parts of Brown Station and Blue Ridge Road around 3 p.m. on Friday.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will trend much warmer over the weekend and next week. We will reach the lower 40s on Saturday, which is still below average for the end of February, and the lower 50s on Sunday.
Next week will also feature the start of the True/False Film Fest in downtown Columbia. Our extended forecast shows temperatures in the 60s. While relatively dry weather is expected, there could be a chance for rain on Friday.