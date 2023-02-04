Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky
Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday.
Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead.
The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon a large airship originating from China had drifted from skies over Montana to the central U.S., and some community members have suggested the balloon they saw is the same balloon.
Jefferson City police arrest suspect in River Region Credit Union armed robbery
Jefferson City police made an arrest in connection with the Jan. 19 robbery of River Region Credit Union, the police department announced Friday.
The Jefferson City SWAT Team took a 28-year-old Jefferson City man into custody Thursday evening, the department said in a news release. Court documents reveal the suspect to be Tre Joseph Connor.
Police were serving a search warrant in the 3800 block of Candlelight Dr. when investigators identified the subject of interest, according to the news release.
City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused
The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia.
Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean up leftover camps. The city uses resources like dumpsters, contractors and on-foot volunteers to clear out the trash.
There's also certain procedures that need to be followed to ensure safety when being involved with trash and other hazardous material, which can also become costly.
54-year-old detainee found dead in Boone County Jail
Kimberly Denise McDonald was found unresponsive in her Boone County Jail cell this morning unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead.
McDonald arrived to Boone County Jail just after midnight Thursday morning after being arrested for three outstanding warrants: two for failure to appear in Boone County and one for larceny in Cole County, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
She closed the door to her lone cell at 11:28 p.m., which was remotely locked from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Currently, there is no evidence that she was suffering from a medical issue or any other type of distress.
4 new paws join the Columbia Fire Department
The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department.
“We're thrilled to introduce our newest crime fighting duo to the department, Chief Jim Pasley, and K-9 Tony. Tony is a four year old, fun loving, very playful black lab, but his nose is all business,” said Columbia Fire Chief, Clayton Farr Jr.
The Columbia Fire department works with State Farm Insurance Company's Arson Dog Program to bring a new accelerant detection canine to the team. Through the program dogs are paired up with handlers for certified training.