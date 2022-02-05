Boone County reports first COVID-19 death in 0-9 age group
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported the county's first COVID-19 death in the 0 to 9 age group on Friday. The child died on Jan. 14, according to PHHS.
According to PHHS' COVID-19 information hub, there has been one death in the 0 to 9 age group and 3,325 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. The information hub said 1,346 of those cases were children under 5 years old.
CPS extends mask mandate until Feb. 11; Jefferson City Schools drop mask mandate
Columbia Public Schools has extended its mask mandate through Friday, Feb 11. It was set to expire after Feb. 4, while the Jefferson City School District will return to its green COVID-19 protocols on Monday, which does not include a mask mandate.
According to its COVID dashboard, CPS has 23 active students cases and 11 students in quarantine. There are 16 positive staff cases and three staff members in quarantine. The district had a sub fill rate of 74.8%, for Jan. 31 through Feb. 1.
Both districts will require masks on school buses, as required by federal law.
Daniel Boone Regional Library workers unite to gain a voice
Citing high turnover and increasingly unsafe working conditions, Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) workers announced their plan to form a union as Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United.
The new union would cover workers at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United said they felt the impact of high turnover and unsafe working conditions, and said they have witnessed the harassment of both patrons and co-workers.