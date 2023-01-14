Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery
Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds.
At least 18 people died after some areas of California received more than 20 inches of rain over the course of a month. More rain is on the way this weekend as more than 15 million people are under flood watches.
Rebecca Gordon, executive director of the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross chapter, said the nonprofit was ready to lend a helping hand.
Columbia woman accused of stabbing man, burning his body pleads not guilty
The Columbia woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday after she "refused" to show up for a scheduled arraignment Thursday.
Emma Adams, 20, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday.
Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at a vehicle.
Johnson had been at large since the shooting on Dec. 19 in the 2400 block of Paris Road. A victim was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to court documents.
Juvenile in custody after social media threat toward North Callaway High School
A juvenile is in custody after they allegedly made a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Friday.
North Callaway High School is in session Friday with increased law enforcement presence to "calm any remaining fears," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were made aware of the threat circulating over a social media platform late Thursday night, around 10:45 p.m.
Boone County representatives react to new Missouri House dress code for women
State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday.
The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments.
The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session began for the Missouri General Assembly, and was enacted Wednesday.