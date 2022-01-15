STORM MODE: A snow storm to begin the weekend
The transition to all snow should happen early Saturday morning. How quickly, or how slowly this transition happens will be a factor in total snow accumulations.
Snow is expected to continue through much of Saturday morning and come to an end from north to south late morning through early Saturday afternoon.
We'll need to watch for any snow-banding which may give localized areas higher amounts.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 3 on a 0 to 5 scale for this event, meaning that, “We expect issues. Hazardous travel is possible.”
MoDOT warns to stay off the roads as snow moves into mid-Missouri
As KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Team predicts snow in the forecast for mid-Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to only drive if they feel it's necessary.
"If you're not on the road, you don't have to worry about your safety," John Shafer, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT, said.
MoDOT recommends looking at its traveler information map before heading out on the road.
$10,000 reward offered in Monroe County missing woman case
A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of a missing Monroe County woman.
Betty Hayes, 88, was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 17. An endangered silver advisory was also issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The last known contact with Hayes was by a family member on the evening of Dec. 16, where she was believed to be at her home.
Hayes' family believes she was possibly abducted from her home on Route C in Holliday, Missouri.
MU Health Care expands COVID testing at Keene Street location and Boone Health opens COVID testing site at Nifong clinic
MU Health Care announced it will be opening a new, larger COVID-19 test collection site at 404 N. Keene Street on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The upcoming location will offer expanded hours for walk-in testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends.
The location is set to replace the testing site currently located at 2003 W. Broadway, Suite 100, with the new site to be located inside the east entrance of Women's Hospital.
The Broadway site will be open on Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boone Health will open a dedicated COVID-19 testing site at its Nifong Convenient Care clinic Monday, Jan. 17.
The testing site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 900 West Nifong.
The Nifong site will not require a provider order but patients must be experiencing symptoms, the news release said.
Capital Region adjust visitor policy, postpones elective surgeries
Capital Region Medical Center has adjusted its visitor policy and has postponed elective surgeries and endoscopies following the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri.
Effective Monday, Jan. 17, only one visitor will be allowed per day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors will not be allowed in COVID positive patient rooms unless it's an end-of-life situation or other special accommodations have been made.
CRMC staff will contact elective surgery patients who need to reschedule.
Columbia Public Schools to take 3 days off due to omicron surge
Columbia Public Schools will take off three days starting next Friday, Jan. 21 following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the district.
CPS students will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to an email from Superintendent Brian Yearwood. Instead, these days will serve as teacher work days.
"Student and staff absences, as well as all other pressures continue to increase. In preparation for the remainder of this variant peak, we are making adjustments to our current school year calendar to provide some relief for our schools and our staff," Yearwood said.