Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast.
Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's website, with more than 1,000 people who attended the event.
The website also said a speech would be made by keynote speaker Renee Montgomery, which was sponsored by Mizzou Athletics, and that there would be entertainment provided by Nclusion+.
Kayla Jackson-Williams sworn in as Boone County's first Black judge
The 13th Judicial Court of Missouri officially welcomed in Kayla Jackson-Williams as the Division 10 associate circuit judge Friday afternoon.
Jackson-Williams won the primary election back in August of 2022 by a total of 193 votes. Her victory on the Democratic side of the ballot was essentially a win in the November general election, too, because there was no Republican candidate in the race.
She will preside over Boone County associate circuit, civil, and adult abuse cases.
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man.
"This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now."
Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh.
The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia.
Alspaugh, a Missouri native, spent years growing evergreen, pecan, and apple trees on his property. Earlier in his life, he served in the military and then returned to mid-Missouri to work as a professor of statistics at MU.
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter.
On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
The law's intention is to prevent encampments that could pose a threat to homeless people and their surrounding communities. The first offense for breaking the law is a warning. The second offense could cost people $750 in fines or put them in jail for up to 15 days.