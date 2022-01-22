Columbia residents hold protest asking for more changes at Wabash warming center
A street protest asking for more availability of the warming centers was organized by a group of concerned Columbia citizens Friday night.
The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Columbia is asking for four specific demands:
- That the Wabash Station be open and available when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit);
- That the bathrooms be unlocked;
- That those staying have access to fresh water, and;
- That overnighters be allowed to remain until 7:00 a.m. in the morning, which is close to the time that warming centers such as the Boone County Government Center open.
A new plan about the warming center will be provided by the middle of next week, according to an email from City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.
Boone County health department plans to change how it reports COVID-19 cases
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced that it plans to change how it reports COVID-19 cases sometime next week.
PHHS said it will change how it report information to a way that is feasible for staff while still providing data to the public.
More information will be available next week, PHHS said.
The Boone County COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.
Camdenton student facing discipline after bringing knife to school
A student at Camdenton High School is facing discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday morning.
Camdenton School District Superintendent Tim Hadfield said the student pulled the knife on a fellow student in the commons area Friday. A staff member diffused the situation, Hadfield said.
AG Schmitt files lawsuits against CPS, JCSD over temporary mask mandates
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed lawsuits against multiple Missouri school districts over the districts' mask mandates, including Columbia Public Schools and the Jefferson City School District.
The Columbia Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate through Feb. 4 at its work session Thursday. The school board also gave Superintendent Brian Yearwood the authority to extend the mask mandate until Feb. 18 if deemed necessary.