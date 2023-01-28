Local community leaders react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death
Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers.
Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and local leaders are evaluating the situation's impact across the country.
"It saddens me, angers me and just makes me wonder when in the world are we going to be able to stop this," Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia NAACP chapter, said. "When is this going to stop?"
Arrest warrant issued for Mexico man in connection to deadly fires
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Mexico resident for allegedly setting fires on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Brandon Spears is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of arson.
Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the apartment fire on West Breckenridge Drive. Court documents said she suffered trauma to her head and was still alive when the fire started. Her listed cause of death was trauma and smoke inhalation, and she also suffered from coronary arteriosclerosis, court documents said.
Missouri rental assistance program ending on Jan. 31
The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent.
According to a press release from the SAFHR program, the state initiative assisted tenants with their past-due balance on their rent and up to three months of future utilities and rent.
The program has helped more than 65,000 families impacted by COVID-19 avoid eviction or foreclosure, providing over $500 million in direct assistance. Since early 2021, the program has approved over 116,000 applications for the program.
Blues score, kids win: Jefferson City organization participates in Power Play Goals for Kids
The St. Louis Blues are scoring goals for kids. The Special Learning Center (SLC) in Jefferson City is one of four organizations in Missouri that is competing for Ameren Missouri's Power Play Goals for Kids contest.
Each time a Blues player scores a goal on the power play during the 2022-2023 regular season, one of the organizations will receive a $500 donation. But which organization gets the money is up to public voting.
The final four charities you can vote for include Chad's Coalition, Ready Readers, Sherwood Forest, and the SLC. The SLC is the only charity in the competition that is located in mid-Missouri; the rest are located in the St. Louis area.