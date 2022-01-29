4 rural Missouri school districts plan to use USDA grants for new school buses
Four rural school districts in Missouri will use U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development grants for buying new school buses.
According to a press release, the USDA invested more than $2 million to improve community infrastructure for people living in rural Missouri. Overall, the USDA said this investment will benefit 81,278 rural Missourians.
Ashland's city hall and police department join forces in a new location
For the first time ever, Ashland City Hall and the Ashland Police Department will share the same space.
Ashland City Hall was located on West Broadway and the Ashland Police Department on East Broadway, but now the two will call the old YMCA, located at 101 W. Broadway, home. Ashland held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday attended by city officials and members of the community.
Ashland residents can now conduct their city business in a one-stop shop with the police department, city hall and Callaway Bank all in the same building.
Adrian Plank announces run for state representative
Adrian Plank, a Columbia resident and union carpenter, announced his decision to run for the 47th District State Representative seat in a news release Wednesday.
This is the Democrat's third run for the candidacy, the past two of which he lost to Republican candidate Chuck Basye. Plank said because of the recent redrawing of district lines, the constituency is now more left-leaning, making his win more possible.
Plank's main focus is to support public education and teachers who have been under more pressure and scrutiny in recent years. He said it is his goal to give a voice to teachers who currently have little power. Low starting salaries and a state education fund that ranks second to last in the nation are some of the current issues facing public education in the state that Plank wants to change.