Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night.
Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
No customers were in the store at the time, and no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
Weeks after Paris train derailment, crash site still not cleared
Weeks after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, large metal box cars and rusty train wheels remain scattered around the area.
It is unclear when the crash site may be cleared as the railroad company must work with customers to determine what they want salvaged from the wreck, a spokesperson from Norfolk Southern said.
Three minor injuries were reported in the derailment, which shut down part of Route 15 that runs through Paris for a few days.
Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery
A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department.
The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. The suspect is additionally no longer thought to be in the area, fleeing in a large, dark-colored SUV, and may have acted with at least two other accomplices.
Boonville police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Joe Pangburn at 660-882-2727 or joe.pangburn@boonvillepd.org.
City of Refuge beats donation goal and ranks No. 1 on CoMoGives leaderboard
City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website.
"Columbia keeps showing that this is a community that loves refugees, that has open arms to welcome people who are escaping war and violence and persecution and other countries," City of Refuge Director of Development Dan Szy said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with or donating to the charity, can do so on their website.
MSPD: apartment fire that killed 60-year-old woman was 'caused by a person'
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office have released new details regarding two fires that occurred on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.
MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined both fires were "caused by a person or persons."
The investigation into what occurred is ongoing, MPSD said.
McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes
Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the early hours of Saturday morning, an outcome that followed days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes.
This is a major victory for the California Republican and will elevate him to a powerful position leading the GOP majority in the chamber.
Republicans can now turn their attention to their agenda after taking back control of the House, but the contentious, drawn-out fight over the speakership still threatens to deepen divides between conservatives and moderates.