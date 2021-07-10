Columbia Public Schools updates COVID-19 protocols for summer school students
Columbia Public Schools's new COVID protocols will require students 11 years and younger to wear masks.
The new protocols will go into effect starting on Monday and specify that masks will not be required outside and they are "strongly recommended" for students aged 12 and older, but not required.
The district is also updating its quarantine procedures. Anyone who is fully vaccinated or who was masked when exposed will not be required to quarantine as long as that person is not displaying symptoms.
These new protocols come as CPS is reporting rising case numbers at their schools. The district's 14-day COVID-19 tracker reported 32.5 cases per 10,000 people on Thursday, the highest number since mid-February.
Summer camps cancelled after increase in COVID cases in CPS schools
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Columbia Public Schools has led some local summer camps to close.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, noted that there has been an increase in cases in summer camps.
"Somebody goes in there with with COVID it's going to spread pretty quickly," Clardy said. "We are seeing some clusters of cases associated with summer camps."
Snapology is one summer camp that is closing for the next two weeks due to CPS's new policy requiring masks in schools.
During the two-week closure the camp's management plans to evaluate whether or not to keep certain COVID-19 protocols in place. The camp does plan on asking for kids aged 10 and above to keep wearing masks.
One person taken into custody after man shot in head in Moberly
One man was taken into custody in Moberly after he shot a man Thursday night.
Officers arrived at 300 E. Burkhart Street at 8:22 p.m. and found a man lying in the street, shot in the head, according to a news release from the police department.
The shooter, 79-year-old Jerry Fitzwater of Moberly, admitted to shooting the victim. He claimed the victim was selling illegal drugs and decided to take matters into his "own hands."
His statement also said that if police had not shown up when they did, Fitzwater would have shot everyone in the residence.
Fitzwater is currently being held without bond on charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim is currently in University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Southwest Missouri receives help from the US government as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise
The US government has sent a surge team to southwest Missouri that includes direct help from the CDC.
According to the New York Times, Missouri's daily average case is up to 1,077. Greene County leads all counties with a daily average of 154 cases.
In Columbia the health department has not requested help from the CDC. In Springfield, however, the department has asked for federal help.
If a surge in cases gets to a level the department cannot control they are open to asking for the additional help.
"It would have to be to the point where it just completely overwhelmed our local resources," Scott Clardy, Boone County Public Health Assistant Director, said.
Confusion surrounding who picks up trash in downtown alleys causes problems for local businesses.
The District and the City of Columbia seem to be misunderstanding whose job it is to pickup trash in downtown alleys and businesses are feeling the effects.
According to Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the City of Columbia, The District is responsible for picking up trash around the dumpers.
The District hires Block by Block a cleaning crew that cleans around downtown's sidewalks and some of the streets. The crews do not go into the alleyways.
When pressed about this Olsen later clarified that it is not The District's responsibility, but the customers downtown.
Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said they have received several complaints about bins being overflowing or the compactor and bins being empty yet the alleyways are flooded with trash.
Local restaurant Nourish Cafe & Market has expressed concerns that the city has taken its recycle bins, leaving it with no options to recycle.
"It's kind of a burden on us, because we kind of have to go out of our way to like, you know, find a place to take it, because we're not just gonna throw it in the wrong bin," Josh Old, manager at Nourish, said.
First Alert Forecast Weather
Storms are expected to arrive in central Missouri early Saturday morning. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects strong to severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The storms will continue throughout the day.