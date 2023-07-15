Power outages, traffic hazards reported as storms pass through mid-Missouri
Power outages, traffic hazards and road closures are being reported as isolated storms passed through mid-Missouri Friday night.
The City of Columbia reported nearly 400 customers without power as of 7:45 p.m. Boone Electric's outage map indicated nearly 2,000 customers without power, while Ameren Missouri reported over 1,400 without power in Cooper County.
Grand jury declines to indict two former CPD officers in use-of-force investigation
A grand jury in Boone County declined to indict two former Columbia police officers who were at the center of a use-of-force investigation.
The grand jury returned a "no true bill" Friday against former CPD officers Gardner Pottorff and Keenen Shouse, meaning the officers will not face criminal charges, according to Cooper County Prosecutor Eric Phelps, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the case.
Federal investigators arrive at Osage Beach plane crash scene
Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived in Osage Beach Friday morning to investigate Thursday's plane crash that killed two people and injured another.
Three people took off in a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft just before noon Thursday from the Grand Glaize Airport. A witness said they saw the plane take off and apparently crash shortly after. The plane was located in a wooded area southeast of 1252 Route KK, near U.S. Highway 54
New no-cost, 'home away from home' opens for veteran families in Columbia
The Harry S. Truman Veterans' Memorial Hospital dedicated Missouri's third Fisher House on Friday.
The Fisher House program was founded in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher to provide free housing for military families living more than 50 miles away from a Veterans Affairs hospital or Department of Defense.
The mid-Missouri Fisher House will provide families and caregivers of hospitalized Veterans receiving treatment with an opportunity to collectively save half a million dollars each year by offering a no-cost home away from home option.
Callaway County shooting suspect arrested in Columbia
After a 10-day investigation, the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that the Auxvasse shooting suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday.
Damin Davis, 33, was arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday. After getting information that Davis was in Columbia, deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office met with officers from the Columbia Missouri Police Department. They responded to an address in Columbia, where they ultimately located and arrested Davis.