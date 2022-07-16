Judge agrees to hold Greitens custody case behind closed doors
A judge ordered the child custody case between Eric and Sheena Greitens to move behind closed doors during a hearing Friday morning.
Boone County Judge Leslie Schneider agreed to hold a private deposition between both parties Wednesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. after about 30 minutes of discussion between her and both lawyers Friday.
Democrats speak out after Gov. Parson declines special session on abortion
Democratic lawmakers in Missouri are speaking out, criticizing Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not call a special session that would have addressed questions regarding the state's new laws restricting abortion.
Current Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of a mother. However, it is unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption.
Food pantry struggles to keep up with higher food prices
Higher food costs are hitting the public hard, and many people have made trips to the local food pantry for food necessities.
The Pantry JC is an independent food pantry on Missouri Boulevard on Jefferson City. It's a tricky space to find, but board member Karen Sholes says that can be a benefit for those coming for food.
Southern Boone School District superintendent placed on leave
The Southern Boone School District placed its superintendent on leave Thursday.
In a letter sent to all staff and parents in the district, the Southern Boone School Board of Education said that Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave effective immediately.
Boone County downgraded to medium-level of COVID-19 transmission by the CDC
The CDC has updated the community levels of COVID-19 transmission in the Boone County area.
According to Columbia Public Health & Human Services, Boone County has been reclassified as yellow/medium in terms of COVID numbers after being categorized as red/high for a number of weeks.