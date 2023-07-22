Show-Me State Games kicks off first weekend of competition
The Show-Me State Games is back for its 39th year of two competition-filled weekends in Columbia.
Kids and adults of all ages will compete in more than 30 Olympic-style sports the weekends of July 21-23 and July 28-30 at various locations, including Cosmo Bethel Park, Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, Columbia College, Mizzou Rec, Columbia high schools, Cosmo Park and more.
"The great thing about the Games is that we have something for everybody," Dave Fox, executive director of SMSG, said. "We take pride in the fact that regardless of your abilities and your age, there may be something that we have that you can come and participate in on a statewide level."
School volunteer charged with sex crimes pleads not guilty, posts bond
A school volunteer in Cole County charged with four sex crimes involving a minor pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.
Jennifer Cecil, 41, appeared remotely in Cole County court and waived her formal arraignment, according to online court records. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, sexual contact with a student, second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
A bond review hearing was also held, where Judge Brian Stumpe set Cecil's bond at $15,000 and set bond conditions, including the use of a GPS monitor.
MLB legends Aikens, Strawberry visit offenders at Boonville Correctional Center
Offenders housed at the Boonville Correctional Center got a visit Wednesday from two Major League Baseball legends who had previously been in their shoes.
Willie Aikens spent eight years in MLB, including a World Series appearance with the Kansas City Royals in 1980. In that series, he had one of the greatest World Series performances of all time with four home runs in the Royals' six-game loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Aikens says he was introduced to drugs in the locker room while playing with the California Angels, before he was traded to Kansas City.
Cole County EMS breaks ground on new headquarters
Cole County Emergency Medical Services broke ground Friday morning on its new headquarters at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City.
The new center will house EMS administrative staff and two advanced life support ambulances. Currently, the EMS only has one ambulance, located at Cole County Sheriff’s Office. This is the first building specifically designed for Cole County EMS.
Construction funding for the facility will be covered by federal funding and taxpayers.
Clerical error results in utility bill credit for some Fulton residents
Some residents in Fulton will receive a credit on their next utility bill due to a clerical error involving billing rates, according to Friday press release from the city.
Utilities Superintendent Darrell Dunlap was conducting a standard review of city policies and procedures when he noticed the error, the release said.
“Our goal is to provide excellent service to our utility customers,” Dunlap said. “That means ensuring that accounts are being billed correctly and addressing it quickly if an error does occur.”