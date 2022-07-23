Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt for defying January 6 committee subpoena
A federal jury has found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.
The conviction is a victory for the House January 6 select committee as it continues to seek the cooperation of reluctant witnesses in its historic investigation. It is also a victory for the Justice Department, which is under intense scrutiny for its approach to matters related to the January 6 attack.
Boone County enters CDC's red COVID-19 community level
The CDC has placed Boone County back in the red COVID-19 community level.
The red level is the highest, with yellow and green preceding respectively. Boone County joins 49 other counties in Missouri designated red status. This measure is used by the CDC to give people information about what precautions families should take in terms of risk mitigation.
FedEx is trimming Sunday delivery to US rural homes
FedEx's Ground service will stop making Sunday deliveries to about 15% of the US homes it's currently serving, largely in rural areas.
The change will take place Sunday, August 21, FedEx announced Friday.
During the pandemic the company had expanded Sunday service to 95% of US homes, a response to "the exponential growth of e-commerce," FedEx said in a statement. But "as economic conditions have shifted," it's scaling the service back to 80% of homes.
2 men arrested after 67 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-70
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two men on Interstate 70 Thursday after finding 67 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., troopers pulled over Daryl Lindsley, 58, of Marietta, GA, and Brian Sessions, 56, of Bradenton, FL, at the 124 mile marker for following another vehicle too closely.
CDC: minority overdose death rates increased significantly in 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study Tuesday that found an increasing number of drug overdose deaths for marginalized communities in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
The study was conducted in 2020.
The CDC's Vital Signs 2020 study showed drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people compared with 2019 increased by 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaska Native people.