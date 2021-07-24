State sends resources to Springfield-Greene County to assist with COVID-19 surge
Gov. Mike Parson announced teams were sent to Springfield-Greene County on Friday to help manage a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Parson said ambulance strike teams were sent to the area with each team bringing ambulances and medical personnel to transport COVID-19 patients.
Greene County's daily average of 228 coronavirus cases currently ranks highest in the state.
Hickman assistant coach arrested on child pornography charges
An assistant coach at Hickman High School was arrested Thursday on felony charges of promoting and possessing child pornography.
Benjamin Melvin, 25, was arrested after a detective from the Boone County Sheriff's Office watched a video showing a boy around 14 years of age. Melvin had the video on his computer and shared it on the digital platform, Discord.
He served as an assistant coach for soccer and boys basketball at Hickman.
Immediately after Melvin's arrest, a letter was sent out to parents of student athletes on the former coach's team, according to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
The coach was put on administrative leave pending further investigation. He no longer has access to schools, students or records.
Four City of Columbia employees placed on leave asked to resign
One City of Columbia employee has resigned and three others were told to either resign or be fired, according to an attorney.
Colleen Spurlock and Kyle Rieman were two of the employees. They attended the June 21 Columbia City Council meeting where city employee Ryan Jarrett gave a presentation during the public comment section on "staffing and morale within the city government."
Spurlock submitted her resignation letter on Friday morning. In her letter she wrote that she and Rieman consulted the HR department about policies related to employees in a dating relationship after Rieman was told he could not attend the same conference as Spurlock.
Rieman was told his leave was because of his support of Jarrett during the Columbia City Council meeting.
Fulton woman pleads guilty for shooting boyfriend while acting out movie scene
The Fulton woman accused of killing her boyfriend while acting out a movie scene pleaded guilty on Friday.
Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.
Her then-boyfriend, David Dalton, died of a gunshot wound to the head in March 2019. Peterson called 911 immediately after shooting Dalton.
She admitted she had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time of Dalton's death. Peterson also told police that she and Dalton were acting out a scene from Deadpool with a handgun that was loaded.
Columbia events prepare for rising temperatures
Two major Columbia events this weekend are prepared to beat the heat as temperatures soar.
The Show-Me State Games will now require mandatory water breaks at events.
The Boone County Fair has multiple cooling centers with temperatures kept near 70 degrees. Fire responders will also be on site, if needed.
Whether you're attending either event or just going outside this weekend, a pediatrician recommends recognizing the signs of dehydration: slurred speech, lack of sweat and slow movement.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The weekend starts off with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The KOMU 8 First Alert team expects morning temperatures to be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will be near 100.