Human remains found in Monroe County pond
Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a rural Monroe County pond this Friday, in connection with the investigation into the 2021 disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, of Holliday, Missouri. Around 2:40 p.m. members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered human remains from the pond.
Investigators also made an arrest around 8 p.m. Investigators arrested Lyle W. Miller, 65, of Madison, Missouri for the murder of Hayes. The Monroe County Prosecutor has formally charged Miller with second degree murder, and he is being held without bond.
MU Black Studies professor provides insight on Florida curriculum change
A Black Studies professor at MU provided educational insight on a controversial new social studies curriculum going into effect this fall in Florida. The new curriculum, implemented in sixth through eighth grade, includes a lesson that some say diminishes the experience of enslaved people.
Under the "African American History Strand" in Florida's new social studies curriculum, it states a benchmark clarification: "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
DGPT holds Mid-America Open in Columbia amid controversy
A staple of Columbia summers since 1985, the Mid-America Open is being held this Friday through Sunday at Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course in Strawn Park.
Day one started Friday with Texas native Alexis Mandujano shattering the course record in the Woman's Pro Tour (FPO) division, with a score of -9. However, that didn't happen without controversy about the future of the FPO.
The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) recently announced that the FPO would be scrapped in states with strong anti-discrimination laws about gender identity.
Endangered person advisory issued for teenager in Maries County
An endangered person advisory was issued Friday afternoon for a teenager in Maries County.
Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a residence located at 1405 U.S. Highway 63 in Vienna, according to the Maries County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say Jose possibly left with his biological father and could be in the St. Louis or Columbia area.
Kids make up half of Missourians who lost Medicaid in first month of reviews
More than 32,000 Missourians — half of them children — lost Medicaid coverage in June during Missouri’s first round of eligibility checks after the COVID public health emergency.
According to a Department of Social Services announcement Thursday, out of the roughly 116,000 Medicaid recipients who had their eligibility checked in June, around 43% retained coverage, 28% lost coverage and 29% have their determinations pending.
June was the first month of eligibility reviews as the state works through all of the roughly 1.5 million Medicaid enrollees on its books. About one-quarter of the state’s population is enrolled in Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income residents, called MO HealthNet in Missouri.