Boone County sees 179% increase in COVID-19 cases this week
According to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub, the county has seen 254 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, June 28. This is a 179% increase from the previous week.
Columbia/Boone County Health Department Public Information Specialist Sara Humm says that "the majority of people who are testing positive are not fully vaccinated."
Boone County lifted all COVID restrictions on May 12. There are currently no plans to put any sort if health order back in place.
Forecast: Dry conditions for the holiday weekend
The stormy stretch of weather is predicted to subside ahead of the Fourth of July.
KOMU 8 Meteorologists Kenton Gewecke and Matt Beckwith forecast a dry weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm, but only to an average temperature.
Saturday is looking sunny with highs in the middle 80s, and Sunday warms temperatures near 90.
MSHP prepares with extra staff as holiday weekend travel is expected to break records
AAA predicts more than 47.7 million travelers over the Fourth of July weekend, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is prepared for possible incidents.
“We have our troopers stationed out along all the major highways and interstates to try to reduce fatal crashes," MSHP Troop F Corporal Kyle Green said.
It is important to slow down on the road. Cpl. Green also wants people to wear their seatbelts on the road. He wants people to have a fun weekend and to get to their destination safely.
City of Columbia to close 2 recycling drop-off centers
The recycling drop-off centers on the Moser's Foods properties at 900 North Keene Street and 705 Business Loop 70 West will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 7.
According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the increased use of the facilities and the improper disposal of material at the drop-off centers have resulted in the site being harmful to Moser's primary business.
The city is currently constructing a recycling center at Cosmo Park. More centers are also in the planning process.
Parson appoints longtime campaign aide to county clerk job
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed his family friend and campaign treasurer to become the clerk of his home county.
Rachel Lightfoot was appointed Friday to serve as the Polk County clerk. The position oversees local elections.
Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year
Missouri government posted a record year for revenue collections during its recently concluded budget year. The budget runs from July 1 to June 30.
Figures released Friday show Missouri's net general revenues topped $11.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year that on Wednesday.
That was up more than 25% over 2020 and well more than the previous high of nearly $9.6 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.