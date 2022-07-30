Voting process in Missouri will look different after the Aug. 2 election
The upcoming election on Aug. 2 will be the last election where House bill 1878 is not in effect.
The bill will change some of the requirements for absentee voting and require all registered voters in Missouri to provide photo ID.
The bill goes into effect on Aug. 28, which means the November election will be affected.
Mid-Missourians make last minute ticket buys for Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot
After going unclaimed Tuesday night, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in its history, is ready to be claimed Friday night.
The current record for the highest Mega Millions payout stands at $1.537 billion, which was won back in October of 2018. That winning ticket still stands as the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
Mexico Help Center provides discounted clothes and food, but lacks toiletries
Cost of living has gone up, and smaller areas are just as affected as cities.
Audrain County's Laura Miller George Help Center in Mexico has a food pantry and a thrift store, "Laura Mae's New to You Thrift Store," that provide assistance. Food pantries across mid-Missouri give help in the form of food, but the Help Center doesn't stop there.
Items like dog food, Tylenol, lip balm and personal hygiene items like toothpaste can also be taken home. But as inflation has continued to increase, new families have began asking for help, and the Help Center can't keep up.
$80,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
A 36-year-old man was detained on Friday in relation to $80,000 worth of tools and equipment being stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site off of Interstate 70 on June 1.
Ryan Dickinson, of Boonville, is charged with stealing $25,000 and stealing a motor vehicle.
The investigation has led to several stolen items being located and recovered at several locations within Cooper and Howard counties. The items have been returned to their owners.
More than 2,500 Missourians awarded restitution from sweepstakes scheme
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to 244,745 consumers in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that affected consumers in dozens of countries.
A total of 2,587 Missouri consumers will receive a total restitution amount of $182,591.03.