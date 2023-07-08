Parson vetoes bill containing 'Blair's Law' on celebratory gunfire
Parts of Senate bill 189 would have elevated the charges for reckless discharge of a firearm, otherwise known as celebratory gunfire, within the limits of a municipality.
State lawmakers passed the bill in early May, nearly 12 years after the death of 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane. Blair was killed when a stray bullet struck her in the neck on the Fourth of July in 2011.
Matt Stephens to serve as interim Columbia police chief
Matt Stephens is set to serve as the interim Columbia Police Chief, the department announced Friday.
The Columbia native will take over police chief duties beginning Aug. 1 from Chief Geoff Jones, who announced his retirement in June. Jones has served as the police chief since August 2019.
Stephens currently serves as an assistant chief for the Special Services Bureau. During his time at CPD, he has worked as a patrol officer, sergeant and lieutenant.
Job opportunities, wellness options & more offered at CCUA's Veterans Resource Fair
Veterans and their families were welcomed to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's (CCUA) third annual Veterans Resource Fair Friday night.
A range of organizations attended the event at Columbia's Agriculture Park under the MU Health Care Pavilion and provided various resources to veterans and their families.
Some of the veteran-serving organizations that attended included Veterans United, Truman VA, Missouri Veterans Commission, Wounded Warrior and Welcome Home.
One dead, one injured in Mexico disturbance involving a gun
One person is dead and another person is injured after a disturbance with a gun in Mexico, Missouri, according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.
MPSD responded to the 1000 block of Muldrow Street in reference to a disturbance inside a home involving a gun around 3:26 p.m. Friday.
A 66-year-old male died at the scene. The Audrain Ambulance District also took a 51-year-old female to the University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, MPSD said in the release.
Forecast: Thunderstorms last into Saturday
Scattered thunderstorms begin to pop up Friday evening, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight as they continue into Saturday.
Saturday starts off with isolated thunderstorms continuing for the early part of the day. By lunchtime, these will begin to dissipate, leaving us with a much drier evening as sunshine returns.