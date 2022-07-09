Civil liberties group calls on Boone County prosecutors to pledge not to prosecute those who seek abortions
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) is asking the acting Boone County prosecuting attorney and the only declared candidate to succeed him to join the pledge to not use their resources to prosecute people who seek, provide or support abortions.
MOCLA sent out a press release Friday stating more than 80 prosecuting attorneys around the nation have signed a joint statement.
Boone County remains in red zone for COVID transmission as BA.5 variant spreads
It's been one month since Boone County COVID-19 transmission levels moved from the green to yellow zone, and one week since moving from yellow to red zone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But since transmission has increased, so have the number of Boone County hospitalizations, moving from the green to yellow zone on Thursday.
Suspect arrested after making an armed threat at Warrensburg hospital
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement responded to a report of an armed man at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning.
Troopers responded to the Western Missouri Medical Center around 8:30 a.m. after they were notified that a man that was reportedly armed and had entered the hospital.
Moderna's child COVID vaccine hard to find in Boone County
Columbia-area parents can't seem to find a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna anywhere in Boone County, even though the shot has been approved for use by children.
A quick search on vaccines.gov reveals that no Boone County COVID-19 vaccination sites offer Moderna shots to young children.
Man accused of assaulting Columbia police officer arrested
The Columbia Police Department arrested a Marshall man Thursday for allegedly assaulting an officer.
Malachi Nathan Benton, 24, is charged with second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest for a felony.