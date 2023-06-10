New long-term road plan in south Columbia may have impact on parks system
Community members are concerned about the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization's long-term roadway plan and its impact on nature.
This plan would extend Philips Farm Road to Southampton Drive through the road that is currently called Veterans United Parkway. This would create a new corridor in that area for residents to travel east and west besides Grindstone Parkway.
Columbia residents are worried about the road's impact on Columbia's park system, although a local traffic engineering supervisor emphasized the project's importance and the city's caution with this heavy undertaking.
There will be several meetings about the plan in the future for the city to hear public input.
Former Columbia resident pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2006
Formal Columbia resident Keith Comfort, 41, pleaded guilty for the 2006 murder of his wife on Friday.
Boone County Judge Jeff Harris sentenced Comfort to 22 years for the murder charge and four years for abandonment of a corpse.
Since his arrest, Comfort has been held at the Boone County Jail on $5 million, cash-only bond. His trial was postponed several times while both parties collected evidence.
New mural encourages 'Kindness' across Boone County
Eight hands signing "kindness" are now painted across the joint wall of Compass Health Network and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department.
The mural was a joint project among the Children's Grove, Compass Health and the health department. PHHS said the mural is meant to "highlight our community values of kindness and diversity in Boone County."
According to the mural's artist, Tina Blanck, this mural is just the beginning. Blanck plans to roll out t-shirts with the same hand designs, with most of the proceeds going back to the Children's Grove.
Jefferson City man charged in fatal stabbing refuses to show up to hearings
A Jefferson City man charged in the stabbing death of his child's mother refused to show up to court Friday for a hearing.
Sergio Sayles was charged in early April with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and first-degree stalking in connection to the death of Jasmine King.
Sayles has been ordered to appear in court, no matter what, for the continuance of his case at 1 p.m. on June 30.