Interim Boone County prosecuting attorney reviewing MU hazing case
The attorney, Nicholas Komoroski, said the office is looking at law enforcement's results investigating the Danny Santulli hazing case and will file more charges if necessary.
The hazing incident sent Santulli to the hospital for 8 months. He is now unable to communicate, walk, or see, according to the Santulli family's attorney, David Bianchi.
"This office takes allegations of hazing very seriously and we are terribly sadden[ed] by the injuries sustained by Danny Santulli," Komoroski said. "This office will seek justice in this case based on the evidence and Missouri law."
Residents adapt as Columbia sees 30 cent jump in gas prices
Gas prices jumped from $4.59 per gallon to $4.89 early Friday morning. The jump comes as AAA announced the national average of gas prices is sitting just under $5 a gallon, and is set to reach that mark soon.
"When eventually we do pass it, and it's very likely we probably will sometime over the weekend," AAA public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria said. "That will be the first time that the national average has hit the $5 mark."
The Missouri Department of Revenue has released its gas tax refund forms, but filing will not be available until July 1 and will run until Sept 30. The refund will be 2.5 cents per gallon and will increase every year until July 2025.
Residents near Stephens Lake Park share concerns about 'Fire in the Sky' firework event
Residents took to social media to share their concerns after the city announced it would host its annual "Fire in the Sky" Fourth of July firework event at Stephens Lake Park this year.
Former Stephens Lake resident Kayla Pickens and her mother, who is a current resident of the area, expressed concern over the effects of the noise from the fireworks.
"I was actually there the night they tested originally, I think that was earlier this year... and I'm legitimately concerned about the fact that when they tested them, they were so loud that my family's entire house, just like it shook the windows rattle. And it's a relatively new building," Kayla Pickens said.
MU researchers on path to develop Type 1 diabetes treatment
The researchers, in collaboration with Georgia Tech and Harvard, are working on a treatment for Type 1 diabetes that focuses on transplanting pancreas cells that produce insulin from a donor to a recipient.
Over the past two decades, Dr. Esma Yolcu and Dr. Haval Shirwan have focused on the new treatment method.
"Since 2000, we are working on this Type 1 diabetes and islet transplantation to prevent the rejection of transplanted cells," Yoclu said. "So that patients without having the long, long term of the immunosuppressive drug treatment, and to have, you know, their islet cells protected from the rejection and makes the insulin."
Jefferson City couple arrested on child sex crimes
Paul Schofield, 33, is charged with possession of child pornography. Sarah Schofield, 29, is charged with second-degree molestation, first-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a child in a sexual performance, endangering the welfare of a child and incest.
The charges come after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) gave a tip in April to the Boone County Sheriff's Office about an online account which had been uploading child sex abuse material.
Paul Schofield was arrested on June 7, and Sarah Schofield was arrested on June 9 after investigators found videos from 2019 of the couple abusing a then 4-year-old victim. The victim is now in protective custody, and both suspects are being held without bond in Cole County Jail.