State Fire Marshal warns drought conditions could impact Fourth of July plans
Dry conditions are causing officials to urge those participating in Independence Day activities to be cautious as mid-Missouri remains high on the drought scale.
Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10. Though the Division of Fire safety will conduct safety inspections at fireworks retailers, at random.
This includes checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.
Tent managers say that people should be most careful with Roman Candles, Sparkler's, Bottle Rockets Mortar's and Firecrackers.
Abortion access remains divisive in Missouri one year after overturn of Roe v. Wade
On Saturday, one year ago, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision in the case Roe v. Wade, which granted Americans the right to an abortion. After the ruling, Missouri became the first state to ban nearly all abortions, excluding cases of a medical emergency threatening the pregnant person's life.
Earlier this week, a Cole County Circuit judge ruled that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey could not use his claim of financial unfeasibility to limit signatures being gathered that would attempt to make abortion a constitutional amendment in Missouri.
Mid-Missouri residents vary widely on their opinions about abortion.
Missouri drought impacts grape farmers, wine producers
Wine producers may see a shortage in the number of grapes produced as dry weather conditions continue to impact Missouri farmers.
“It started all last fall when we started the drought and dry weather period, and after that, we went into the winter period where the vines kind of stressed,” said Dr. Dean S. Volenberg, viticulture and winery operations specialist at MU Extension. “So as you go into that winter period those fruit buds can not acclimate fast enough.”
Some larger wine producers like Jacob Holman, a winemaker for Les Bourgeois Vineyards, are able to supply smaller grape growers with excess fruit harvest. The recent weather conditions may change their plans.
“If I don’t have it, I just won’t be able to sell it,” Holman said.
Special Olympics Missouri athlete brings back four medals from World Games Berlin
Charlie Phillips, a 26-year-old Special Olympics Missouri athlete has won four medals from the World Games in Berlin.
Phillips competed in multiple powerlifting competitions early Friday morning, including the men's squat, men's deadlift, men's bench press and men's combined squat, deadlift and bench press.
“I just can’t wait to come back and show everyone all the medals I have,” Phillips said. “Follow your dreams. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose. It’s all about having fun.”
Veteran's United, Habitat for Humanity team up to construct 5 affordable homes in 5 years
Five years ago, the Veterans United Foundation teamed up with Habitats for Humanity to construct five homes within a five year span.
Veterans United Home Loans provided a total of $250,000 to continue their mission of offering affordable housing to the community with the help of community partners such as Blitz Home Builders.
Now, Blitz Build will gather hundreds of volunteers and community supporters, to build four homes within ten days in September to give families their dream homes.
Human remains found in 1982 identified as missing Sedalia man
Human remains found in southwestern Wyoming in 1982 have been identified as Jack Clawson, a Sedalia man who went missing in 1981 after visiting family in California.
Clawson's disappearance and death was long considered a cold case. Clawson was on his way back to Missouri after visiting family in California when he went missing in July 1981, the sheriffs office said. A little over a year later, a group of pipeline surveyors found his remains in a remote desert in Granger, Wyoming — southwestern Wyoming town in Sweetwater County. An investigation and autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, and investigators believed he died during the winter due to exposure.