The overturn of Roe v. Wade causes celebration and protest across mid-Missouri
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson quickly issued opinions triggering parts of the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act. The law officially outlaws abortion in Missouri, except in the cases of a medical emergency.
Protestor Melissa Rogge and her roommates drove to Jefferson City Friday morning as soon as they heard the news.
"I can't just sit back and do nothing," said Rogge. "It's now or never, and I just feel like you can't be complacent in this."
Former fraternity member arrested during court hearing in MU hazing case
Thomas Shultz, who was charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case left the courtroom in handcuffs Friday afternoon. Schultz is also charged with tampering physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
The charges come after the former MU freshman Danny Santulli was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with injuries caused by alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta "pledge-dad reveal" party in October. He arrived at a Columbia hospital unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486.
This week, Shultz's defense team filed a motion to reduce bond, which is currently set at $50,000.
AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson issue opinions outlawing abortion in Missouri
Missouri became the first state to issue an opinion following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, after Attorney General Eric Schmitt quickly issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes that '"triggers" part of a 2019 law.
The law is called the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act, and Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation giving legal effect to the statute and activating the law. The law prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency.
"They will continue to strip away access to birth control and contraception, in vitro fertilization, and same-sex marriage," said a joint statement from Democratic lawmakers across the state. "Just this past session, Missouri Republicans proposed bills criminalizing the treatment of ectopic pregnancies and crossing state lines to have an abortion in a state where the right to privacy and bodily autonomy is respected."
Mexico teacher facing charges of alleged child abuse
Katrina Dukes of Eugene Field Elementary is charged with child abuse and first-degree endangerment of a child, both felonies, after she allegedly abused a 9-year-old student in April. According to a probable cause statement, the child said he was struck by his teacher with a bag of balls.
The parents of the child, Ashley and Tim Grueninger said they viewed the surveillance footage, which they say shows Dukes swing the bag at their child on April 27. The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office also said it reviewed the footage.
"I went to watch the video and there is evidence he was hit twice with the balls," Ashley Grueninger said. "Then she dragged him from the hockey box and ended up grabbing him by his arms and dragging him down the hallway."
Jefferson City superintendent set to retire after 27 years in education
After 27 years, Jefferson City Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum is retiring at the end of this month. Linthacum started his career as a business teacher at Jefferson City High School in 1995.
Linthacum is taking on the the position of president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri. His replacement, Bryan McGraw, has 26 years of experience in education himself.
"I'm excited to jump right in and at the end of the day, all the opportunities for our students and adults with intellectual disabilities and the opportunities that they have and rallying together working stronger together to give them opportunities to be successful," Linthacum said. "Excited about continuing that just in a different format than I'm doing."