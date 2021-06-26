Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the Missouri River... at St. Charles at Washington at Hermann at Chamois at Jefferson City River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Sunday was 27.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Walnut Street just southwest of U.S. Highway 50/63 begins flooding. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Missouri River Jefferson Cty 23.0 26.9 Sun 9 am 27.3 23.7 21.2 17.9 MSG &&