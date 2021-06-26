Flooding, storm damage causes road closure across mid-Missouri
Severe thunderstorms caused flooding and road closures across mid-Missouri Friday, June 25. Much of central Missouri was under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning, at the earliest.
Highway 63 southbound was briefly closed due to flooding.
Columbia Fire responds to 3 water rescues early Friday morning
The Columbia Fire Department responded to three water rescue calls early Friday morning between 6 and 7 a.m.
One of the incidents involved a family which was evacuated after water surrounded their home. Another incident involved a man who was swept away by moving water and had to be rescued from a tree. The last incident took place at the intersection of Mick Deaver Drive and Providence Road in Columbia.
Everyone was rescued by boat and is safe, the fire department said.
Over 2,800 residents without power in Boone County
Severe thunderstorms caused power outages across Boone County.
A Boone Electric outage map shows 30 different outage areas, as of 8 p.m. Friday.
Boone Electric says if you live in the area of Bethel Church and Old Plank Road, "please plan for hours without power" as crews are finding a safe time to work on the lines.
Erickson challenges murder conviction for third time
A Columbia man in prison for the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt has made a third bid for his freedom, Friday afternoon.
His most recent attempt came almost exactly a year ago, on June 24, 2020. The previous denied attempt was in April 2019.
Erickson is currently being held in the Northeast Correctional Center in Pike County, after he was sentenced to a total of 25 years for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in death of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, was sentenced Friday, June 25 to 22 and half years in prison.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death.
The guilty verdict on all three charges against Chauvin came nearly a year after he impassively kneeled on the neck and back of Floyd, handcuffed and lying prone on the street, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Under the officer's knees, the 46-year-old Black man gasped for air, repeatedly exclaimed "I can't breathe" and ultimately went silent as a group of horrified bystanders looked on.
Bank robbed in Boonville Friday morning, unknown amount stolen
Officers are investigating a bank robbery at Alliant Bank on Friday morning. Officers say an unknown amount of money was taken.
The Boonville Police Department responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release.
According to the press release, the suspect is described as an unknown race male, 6’0” to 6’2” tall, wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a face covering.