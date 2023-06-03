Morning-after pills are now free for Missourians
The Missouri Family Health Council, a nonprofit based out of Jefferson City, has made emergency contraception pill kits free for anyone with a Missouri address as of June 1.
The contraception kits can be picked up at 30 locations across the state, or can be ordered online and shipped for free. The packaging is plain white without labels, so it remains discreet through the mail.
Michelle Trupiano, the executive director for Missouri Family Health Council, said their goal is to increase access to family planning services across the state.
Currently, most abortions are outlawed in the state, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for instances of rape or incest.
Vehicle Stops Report shows CPD still stopping Black drivers at higher rates than other drivers
The Office of the Attorney General released its 2022 Vehicle Stops Report on Thursday, including its statistics which compare the proportion of vehicle stops with the proportion of population.
The statistics for 2022 show a decrease in vehicle stops for Black drivers from the previous year, although Black drivers are still shown to be stopped more than other drivers.
This data collection was started in 2000 after state lawmakers passed a bill prompted by concerns raised by Missouri residents over perceived bias in traffic enforcement.
Special Olympics kicks off summer games in Columbia
The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Summer Games kicks off in Columbia Friday. The three-day competition brings more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and others to Columbia, according to event organizers.
This year’s State Summer Games features four sports: volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and track and field.
For a full schedule of events, visit SOMO's website.
Federal court overturns stay of execution for man convicted in murder of Randolph County corrections officers
A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court's decision to delay the execution of a Missouri man convicted in the double murder of two Randolph County corrections officers.
A judge delayed the June 6 execution of Michael Tisius on Wednesday pending an evidentiary hearing as someone on Tsius' legal team found one of the jurors in his 2010 resentencing hearing was not able to read or write, according to court documents.
Tisius was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the June 2000 shooting deaths of Randolph County corrections officers Leon Egley and Jason Acton.
Westbound I-70 traffic to move to new Rocheport Bridge June 16
Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in Boone County is scheduled to move onto the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport during the weekend of June 16-19.
Additionally, the Route BB bridge over I-70 is scheduled to be demolished over this weekend for reconstruction.
Motorists should expect certain delays due to these changes in traffic and all projects are weather permitting with schedules subject to change.