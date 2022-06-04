MU hazing victim released from hospital; unable to speak, see or walk
Daniel Santulli, 19, is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He is now blind and cannot speak or walk, attorney David Bianchi said Friday.
Santulli had a blood alcohol content of .486 when he arrived unconscious to a Columbia hospital on Oct. 19 after a hazing incident during a "pledge dad reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Auction gives Missourians the chance to own a piece of the State Capitol
The Missouri State Capitol Commission hosted the Historic Capitol Stone Auction Friday morning, which allowed Missouri residents to bid on palettes of Burlington Limestone from the exterior of the Capitol building to raise funds to help protect and preserve it.
Although the total amount still needs to be added up, the auction raised thousands of dollars for the Capitol building.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Jefferson City corrections officer
Jahaun Whirley was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in March of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Whirley was detained in December of 2018 in connection with the shooting. He was 16 at the time.
The surviving victim, Alex Myers, told police that he and Kammerich were outside of their apartments when a man approached them and demanded money, wallets and phones. Before Myers and Kammerich could react, the man started shooting.
Art in the Park Festival returns to Columbia in person
The 64th annual Art in the Park Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in person for the first time in two years.
Art in the Park will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the festival is free.
Art in the Park will feature a variety of mediums on display including paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, textiles, fiber and much more. Attendees will also be able to purchase certain pieces.
More than 880 students will graduate from University of Missouri High School Saturday
More than 880 high school seniors from around the world will graduate from University of Missouri High School, an online program of Mizzou Academy.
Sixteen of those seniors will be at the Missouri Theatre in downtown Columbia for the in-person ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mizzou Academy is a fully-accredited, global K-12 school system. It serves students in Boone County and 57 other countries around the world in elementary, middle and high school levels.
Forecast: A pleasant start to the weekend to turn into a wet start to the week
Tomorrow will start out bright and sunny but cloud cover will increase throughout the daytime hours and will lead to the chance for isolated showers in the evening. If you have anything that needs to be done outdoors, Saturday is likely going to be the choice day as rain chances increase on Sunday.
The chance for rain will not cease with the beginning of the work-week. Rain is in the forecast for nearly everyday next week.