Missouri men's basketball advances to its first-ever SEC semifinals
Missouri men's basketball beat No. 17 Tennessee 79-71 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeast Conference Tournament. The Tigers advanced to the semifinal of the tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2012.
The Tigers will play No. 4 Alabama in the semifinals at noon Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Mizzou extends contract of Dennis Gates through 2029
Within hours of defeating Tennessee in Nashville and advancing to their first SEC Tournament semi-final in program history, Mizzou announced a contract extension for head coach Dennis Gates. Gates' new deal runs through the 2028-29 season and raises his salary to $4 million next year.
Gates will receive a built-in annual salary increase of $100,000 every year for the remainder of the deal. The extension and raise make it harder for another school to poach Gates as his buy-out jumps to $25.5 million this year.
Hundreds attend Friday services honoring Cash Martin
Hundreds of people gathered at The Crossing Church Friday to honor Cash Martin, a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School who died in a motorcycle crash on Monday.
His family members, classmates, friends, teachers, teammates, and the Columbia community came together on Friday for the visitation and funeral.
Cash’s aunt, Jamie Martin, said she hopes people take the values and traits Cash was known for and apply that to their own lives.
Lawsuit alleging injuries to student by former CPS employee moves to federal court
A lawsuit filed against a former Columbia Public Schools employee accusing him of leaving a student injured and concussed has moved to the federal court.
The petition, filed in April 2022, accuses Kevin Keith of causing injuries to a then-14-year-old student at Rock Bridge High School in September 2021. Keith was employed by CPS as an assistant safety and security coordinator from November 2013 to October 2021.
The lawsuit also names CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood as a defendant, as well as John Doe, identified as the superintendent's "designee for ensuring that all CPS personnel are informed about and trained on policies and procedures involving the use of physical restraint on students."
Court documents: Suspect dropped phone at scene of Columbia attempted armed robbery
A Columbia man is in custody Friday in connection to a February attempted armed robbery at a gas station.
Nakwon Harris, 22, is charged with first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
Columbia police say Harris was involved in a Feb. 23 armed robbery at the Break Time gas station on Smiley Lane.