Columbia drivers react differently to proposed House bill banning parking meters on city streets
The new bill prohibits the state and any city or locality that receives public money from requiring drivers to pay for parking on public streets.
According to Columbia Public Works, 1,794 on-street metered parking spaces are available downtown. The income from parking meters generates about $2 million each year, he said.
Some residents said that paying to park is a fair use of tax dollars, while others say it's a deterrent to enjoying the downtown area.
Missing Monroe County woman's family devastated, but hopes she can safely return home
Hayes was believed to be at her home on Route C in Holliday, Missouri, on Dec. 16. Her family believes she may have possibly been abducted from there that night.
Though it's been a very traumatic experience for Betty's family, her son is keeping his faith and a hopeful spirit.
The Hayes' thanked the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol for all of their investigative work throughout the search.
Noble Health suspends all services at Audrain and Callaway hospitals
Noble Health said it will focus on restructuring operations to make the hospitals more efficient and sustainable. Some physicians offices will stay open during the restructuring period.
Noble Health said it was diverting EMS services to other area hospitals and paused inpatient admissions to address IT problems.
EMS services will continue to be directed to other area hospitals.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday may see some frost on the ground as the windchill brings temperatures down to the upper 20's, but a high near the 40s.
KOMU 8's First Alert weather team expects temperatures on Monday to rise to the 50s and a warm front will make it's way through mid-Missouri later next week.