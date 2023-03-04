Missouri postpartum Medicaid expansion could lengthen coverage to 1 year after giving birth
Missouri's Medicaid program, called MO HealthNet, currently provides pregnant women with benefits for an entire pregnancy up to two months after giving birth. But a bill passed on March 2 in the state Senate could extend that coverage up to 12 months after a baby is born.
Sharron Prather lives in the St. Louis area and got MPW coverage for all three of her children: 14-year-old D.J., 6-year-old Serena and Serenity, who's 2 years old.
Prather said being covered under Medicaid benefits until all of her children were 1 year old would have made a difference for the better.
Food Bank, Compass Health Network partner to offer services at new Central Pantry location
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and Compass Health Network announced a new partnership Thursday.
The partnership will allow Compass Health to begin operating preventive and primary health care services out of the new Central Pantry location on the Business Loop, in the building Moser's Foods previously occupied.
The Regional Vice President of Corporate Service at Compass Health, Karen Cade, said the health benefits of the partnership will be substantial.
Recreational marijuana sales tax increase will be voted on next month
On April 4, Columbia City Council will call a special election to vote on a new 3% tax increase for recreational marijuana. This change would not apply to medical marijuana.
Currently in Missouri, recreational marijuana has a 6% tax and medical marijuana has 4% tax.
If this tax increase is passed in April, the money will go toward the general city fund.
City of Fayette lifts boil water order
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources lifted the boil water order for Fayette Friday after cleaning the Park water tower.
Concerned with a potential exposure to bacteria, the department issued the boil water order last Friday, Feb. 24, after feathers were found in an overflow pipe screen on Park Tower.
Since then, Park Tower has been isolated from the water system. The other water tower, Givens, was inspected, cleaned and tested for bacteria.
Mid-Missouri schools say AI generators could influence student work
MU, Helias Catholic High School and Westminster College have experienced the recent rise of artificial intelligence firsthand. Faculty at MU and Helias say they even had students use AI technology like ChatGPT for assignments.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a technology that gives computers the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written language, analyze data, make recommendations and more.
Anyone can access the ChatGPT AI generator for free by signing up using their email. Users can type in a question, and the AI generator will give a response. This technology advancement concerns some educators because they say it can interfere with academic honesty.