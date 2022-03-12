KOMU, Missourian & Vidwest to hold forums for Columbia mayor, city council election
KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios will hold two forums next week for Columbia mayor and city council candidates.
The mayoral candidate forum will be held on Tuesday, March 15, and the city council candidate forum will be held on Thursday, March 17. Both start at 7 p.m.
Both forums will be will be streamed on KOMU.com and on KOMU 8's streaming apps.
The election will be held on April 5.
Capital Region relaxes visitor policies as COVID positivity rate declines
Capital Regional Medical Center has relaxed its visitor policies, according to a Facebook post from the hospital Friday.
CRMC cited declines of the COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations for the shift toward "pre-pandemic operations." According to the state's dashboard, Cole County has a rate of 13.7 per 100,000 people.
Clinics, outpatient services and all inpatient areas are now allowed two visitors during visitor hours, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Columbia's Room at the Inn extends service until April 2 at former Boone County Fairgrounds
Room at the Inn Columbia is extending its service to those who are unsheltered until the tentative end date of April 2.
On Friday, the city announced the shelter would move to Northeast Regional Park, formerly known as Boone County Fairgrounds.
Room at the Inn will be moving on Saturday, March 12 from Memorial Baptist to Northeast Regional Park and will remain there for the next three weeks.
American Airlines to add another daily flight at COU
American Airlines announced Friday it will add an additional flight departing from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
In a press release, the city of Columbia said the new daily flight will begin on Wednesday, April 6 and depart to DFW at 11:59 a.m.
The addition will give COU a total of five daily outbound flights, two to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and three to DFW.
The announcement from American Airlines comes as the new terminal at COU nears completion.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the single digits to low 10s across the region, but it will feel like -5° to 5° due to the wind chill.
Afternoon temperatures will warm to the lower 30s for the afternoon under sunny skies.
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend in the early morning hours on Sunday. This means that we will “Spring ahead” by setting clocks forward one hour. This is also a great time to change the batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.
Mother nature is also going to take note and boost temperatures to the upper 50s on Sunday and into the 60s for much of next week.