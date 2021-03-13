Boone County vaccinates nearly 2,000 at first state-supported mass vaccination event
Boone County held its first mass vaccination event Friday at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The event was supported by Missouri's National Guard and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
1,802 doses of vaccine were administered at the event, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services spokesperson Sarah Humm said in a statement Friday.
The county had 2,300 doses available. Remaining doses will be given to homebound individuals and local vaccinators.
Humm said they experienced a large number of people not show up for their appointment.
Local businesses prep for several events to come in May
Columbia College announced Friday that they will hold an in-person commencement ceremony at Mizzou arena on Saturday, May 1. The University of Missouri is also planning to have in-seat graduation during two weekends. The ceremonies will be held May 7-9 and May 14-16.
MU and Columbia College held virtual commencement ceremonies last year for 2020 graduates.
These weekends will offer a large boost in businesses for restaurants, hotels and shops. Many restaurants are already preparing for the weekends to come.
"Those reservations are already well underway. We are always as organized as we can be, and prepared ahead of time as we can be," Michaela Cash, front of house manager at Sycamore Restaurant, said.
Boone County to open vaccination appointments on Monday
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services will open vaccination appointments Monday at 8 a.m., the department announced on Friday.
Only those who live or work in Boone County, and are in an eligible tier, may schedule an appointment. Eligible tiers include Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2 and 3. Phase 1B-Tier 3 will open on Monday.
The first round of appointments will be available from Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 20.
Route K closed near South Old Plank Road due to deadly crash
A head-on collision left one person dead Friday evening.
The crash closed down West Route K at South Old Plank Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone Count Joint Communications. No thru traffic is allowed at this time.
Columbia Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F confirmed to a KOMU 8 reporter one person died in the two vehicle crash.
Forecast: Most weekend dry time will occur on Saturday
Today will be the driest of the rainy stretch. A few light showers are possible, so bring the rain gear along just in case. You will need it tomorrow, as rain chances and wind will increase overnight (when we enter Daylight Savings Time at 2 AM).
While today will stay mostly dry in Mid-MO, flood watches and warnings are in effect for areas near southern Missouri. These will likely be extended through the end of the weekend and even into Monday as more widespread & heavy rain is possible tomorrow.#MOwx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hpXv8l1fJj— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 13, 2021
Flood watches and warnings are in effect for areas along and south of HWY 50, where the bulk of the rain is stationed.
Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower to middle 50s--near average for Mid-Missouri temperatures for the middle of March.